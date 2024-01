One of the big topics at Wednesday night’s debate was what to do with the chaos at the southern border, and Governor DeSantis didn’t hold back.

Many in the state are confused about Florida’s immigration laws.

DeSantis made it clear.

“The number of people that will be amnestied when I’m president is zero. We cannot do an amnesty in this country,” DeSantis said.

That tackling the border crisis is top of mind if he becomes president.

“We will build a wall. We will actually have Mexico pay for it,” he said.

Some people have called these remarks from Wednesday’s debate political propaganda.

“Immigration right now is the main political talker for the elections, right? Everybody’s leaning on immigration, and they’re using fear to win a narrative, to win a conversation,” said Tessa Petit, executive director for the Florida immigrant coalition.

But propaganda or not, people are being affected by these words.

“There’s a lot of fear around it, and there’s confusion,” said Lindsay Ray, immigration attorney.

Fear and confusion about what options some immigrants have or don’t have, especially here in Florida.

“Can I get medical treatment? Can I continue to work where I work? Is my family safe? Can I drive my undocumented parent around in a car? And I think it would magnify that,” Ray said.

This past July, DeSantis signed into law SB1718, one of the toughest bills tackling undocumented immigrants. If he becomes president, he promises mass deportations and to remove benefits for undocumented people in so-called ‘sanctuary states.’

“California, you can go illegal alien, and you get free health insurance coverage. You’re here illegally, and they’re doing that. We should not let states provide these benefits,” DeSantis said.

“Pretending that what the American people want is to have a mass deportation of 10 million people separating families is to me, he’s actually shooting himself in the foot, ” Petit said.

While the future of undocumented immigrants is at the center of the debate, some offer hope in times of uncertainty.

“We definitely want to try to give people options, if they’re here and fearful of returning, on how they could potentially stay legally in the U.S.,” said Christina Leddin, immigration specialist.

Senator Victor Torres and Representative Dotie Joseph are pushing for the ‘Welcoming Florida Act’ HB 1527 and SB 5098.

It would extend legal and humanitarian protections for asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants living in Florida.