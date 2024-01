Catching a parking ticket while approaching your car can make the most even-tempered person’s blood boil.

Confusion regarding the recent changes to the downtown Fort Myers public parking had people irate, as the city transitioned from free parking to paid parking in December.

This transition from traditional parking meters to digital kiosks had many confused.

Locals say that they were caught off guard, claiming that the city failed to give them enough notice before the shift.

People had become accustomed to the free parking, as many would briefly park to run errands or grab a cup of coffee.

Fewer people feel inclined to visit the downtown area due to this, which can create an issue for business owners who say that they’re losing customers over the parking changes.

Parking rates can vary from .50 cents to $1.50 during peak hours. Those who don’t pay have been greeted with a $20 ticket.

Business owners plan on meeting with Mayor Kevin Anderson on Thursday afternoon to vocalize their concerns over the loss of customers since the kiosk system was initiated.