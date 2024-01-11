Road rage turns to shots fired on Collier Boulevard

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident turned shoot-out on Collier Boulevard.

According to deputies, the incident was reported at around 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday where a witness claimed to have seen a blue Hyundai pull out a gun and began firing at a truck.

The witness had emailed WINK News about the incident but asked to remain anonymous.

Deputies investigating the scene began their pursuit of the Hyundai near Immokalee and Randall Road. Credit: WINK Credit: WINK

The pursuit then continued down Wilson Boulevard then Golden Gate Boulevard West, to Collier Boulevard before finally coming to an end near Collier Boulevard and 7th Ave Southwest after deputies say they used a pit maneuver to stop the Hyundai.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, Deputies saw the airbags deployed, the front left tire flat and a damaged bumper.

Deputies arrested Tyrone Page, 32, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting a missile into a dwelling vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

