CREDIT: NWS TAMPA BAY

An EF-1 tornado with estimated winds peaking at 90 mph formed over a golf course in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the National Weather Service, the preliminary damage survey results indicate the EF-1 tornado formed on Tuesday at 4 p.m. around homes near Eagles Entry Drive.

The tornado’s path reached .61 miles. It also had a max width of 75 yards, three-quarters of the size of an NFL football field, from endzone to endzone.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Three minutes later, another tornado formed as an EF-0. CREDIT: NWS TAMPA BAY

It formed between Sixth Street South and Fifth Street South.

The EF-0 tornado’s path was .01 miles long, with estimated peak winds reaching 82 mph and a maximum width of 10 yards.

NWS reported straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph causing damage in Sarasota at 5:09 p.m. CREDIT: NWS TAMPA BAY

The path of straight-line winds was nearly 1.5 miles long.

Nobody was killed or injured by the winds.