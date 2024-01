What will it take for a city to reverse a parking law that seemingly nobody wants? Recently, the City of Fort Myers raised the price of parking in the downtown area and added a new payment system, displeasing locals.

WINK News spoke with business owners, who are concerned people will stop coming downtown because of parking. Some officials are saying it’s just growing pains, but the people think otherwise.

The city manager told WINK News the decision to change the parking system has been in the works for years.

A study comparing data and rates to other cities happened before making any changes, but they’re looking into options now to help ease concerns.

If you want to get downtown locals talking, ask how they feel about paying for parking.

“The rates are not too bad but just the whole point of pain. I think that’s the biggest problem,” said Kristan from Fort Myers.

Business owners also chimed in before they met with city leaders this week.

“I have not had one person that I associated with either in the business or in the community think it was a good idea. Not one,” said Roger Hutchinson, a business owner.

“We’ve had it. They need to supply parking for the people that keep downtown running,” said Peter Martin, the Pro Files business owner, “and make it extremely affordable. If not free.”

Many voices and opinions were heard during the meeting. Several people and businesses brought up a concern about how the parking change blindsided them. WINK News went to City Hall and asked the city manager, Marty Lawing, for answers.

“The council has been talking about this for several years, had many meetings on it, and, I understand that people don’t always look for the city council agenda to see if they can come to a meeting, but it has been very openly discussed,” said Lawing.

Another concern raised was the payment options and QR codes.

“The payment apps and payment systems are not working like they were supposed to, so we’re diligently working to get some new processes and new systems in place to make it more user-friendly,” said Lawing.

What changes are being discussed?

“We’re still looking at some options. How can we make this better? How can we address some of the concerns for employee parking, availability, cost, and those types of things,” said Lawing.

The city said it’s normal to have growing pains shortly after a big change, like paying for downtown parking. It’s important to remember it’s only been a month.

Still, as the city manager said, they’re listening and reviewing their options. The problem is business owners want something done as soon as possible.