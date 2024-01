Flames light up the sky near downtown Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Fire Chief told WINK News the fire damaged both floors of the home before spreading to a mobile home and RV parked nearby.

Anthony Vuolo has been charged with arson in connection with the fire and faced a judge during his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The homeowner told WINK News he is heartbroken, especially considering he lost his favorite cat, Lilly, in the fire.

And while he loves his Historic District home and has compassion for people in need, he and his other neighbors want more to be done about the safety issue.

Jerry Miller’s home was engulfed in flames with not a lot to salvage. Losing his house is hard, but nothing can replace Lilly perishing in the flames.

“Everyone was safe. It could have been a lot worse. The worst part is our cat, Lilly, and our favorite cat was lost,” said Miller.

Miller said he is thankful his dog made it out unscathed.

“Jerry, he’s a really nice person, him and his wife. He keeps himself and stuff, but he keeps his property nice and doesn’t cause any problems,” said Bradley Burdette.

“The communities suffered a loss not of our house but of a person’s home. Jerry Miller is one of the most generous patrons and workers, helping them not as an employee but as a volunteer, a committee member, and a well-trained mind. And he moved over here to help us be a better city,” said Councilman Liston Bochette.

But Miller was victim to what Fort Myers police say was first-degree arson. Police caught Vuolo at the scene before the fire was out.

Vuolo was detained for questioning and booked into the Lee County Jail Friday morning.

Neighbors say he has been in trouble for trespassing in the community before, and they’ve been telling the city safety is an issue in the Historic District of Fort Myers.

“Because if we were more safe, this fire wouldn’t have happened. So let’s bring that up, and let’s find a solution for it,” said Bochette. “If you live in fear, you have no quality of life. I don’t care what your material assets are.”

“Just sad. I love the city, but this definitely makes me think twice,” said Miller.

Councilman Bouchette told WINK News that the council has discussed loitering ordinances to prevent exactly what happened on Miller’s private property.

He estimated about 30% of his emails from citizens are concerning their quality of life, and we still do not have updates from the Fort Myers police or the fire department as to what caused the fire or how the suspect may have gotten in and and started it.