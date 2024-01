Hearing loss, ringing in your ear, unexplained dizziness.

Many people might think it’s just the typical signs of aging, but for some, these are signs of a tumor.

They’re called acoustic neuromas, and although rare, they can be life-changing, even life-threatening.

Acoustic neuromas are caused by the overproduction of Schwann cells in the nervous system.

Depending on the size of the tumor, patients have three options: wait and watch to see if the tumor grows, radiation and surgery.

Surgery is the only option that will guarantee no more hearing will be lost.

