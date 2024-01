This map depicts global temperature anomalies for meteorological summer in 2023 (June, July, and August). It shows how much warmer or cooler different regions of Earth were compared to the baseline average from 1951 to 1980. Credit: NASA

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are set to hold their annual assessments of global temperatures.

The press conference will also discuss the major climate trends of 2023.

Notable participants will included:

Kate Calvin, chief scientist and senior climate advisor, NASA Headquarters

Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist, NOAA

Russ Vose, chief, analysis and synthesis branch, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information

The briefing will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday.

Come back at 11 a.m. to watch the full press conference live.