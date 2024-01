CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

The Naples Zoo is gearing up for an annual fundraising event, and they are promising it will be the “wildest party in Naples.”

ZOObilee: Feast with the Beasts is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9.

The event begins for VIPs at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general admission, ending at 10 p.m.

You have to be at least 21 years old to attend ZOObilee. The event will feature food from local restaurants and caterers, bars, live music, dancing, animal encounters, a silent auction and a chance to win a safari trip for two to Tanzania. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

Some of the local restaurants providing food are 21 Spices By Chef Asif, La Playa Beach & Golf Resort, Cafe Roar, KC’s Parrot 41 Bar & Grill, Baleen Naples and many more.

Regular tickets cost $150, and VIP tickets cost $250. Members get $25 off the ticket price.

You can also purchase safari raffle tickets for $100 and don’t need to attend ZOObilee to buy the raffle ticket.

Click here for more information about ZOObilee.

Click here to buy tickets.