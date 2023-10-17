Naples Zoo announces 2 new South American habitats

Capybaras Credit: Naples Zoo

Naples Zoo has announced the opening of two brand-new South American habitats that various other new species will call home.

The new habitats will transport guests to the grasslands and rainforests of South America, where they will encounter several new species, including capybaras and a 400-pound Baird’s tapir.

The habitats will house a variety of other new species, including a toco toucan, a Southern screamer and a coatimundi.

The Zoo’s long-time residents, the giant anteater, cotton-top tamarins, red-footed tortoises and the macaws will call the new space home.

Naples Zoo said they designed the new space to be a truly immersive and educational experience for guests of all ages.