Naples Zoo’s annual ‘Pints for Parrots’ conservation event Sept. 16

The Naples Zoo. (Credit: WINK News)

To help the hyacinth macaw conservation, the Naples Zoo is having its annual “Pints for Parrots” event at KC’s Parrot 41 Bar and Grill on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to the Naples Zoo website, KC’s Parrot will donate $1 from every pint of beer sold and $2 from every custom blue cocktail.

100% of the funds raised will benefit Parque das Aves and the critical conservation work the group is doing.

KC’s Parrot 41 is located at 3340 Tamiami Trail E, across from the Collier County Courthouse in Naples. The event begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

The event aims “to protect the 120 varieties of birds threatened with extinction” in Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest.

The event will feature festive drinks, a raffle, koozies and t-shirts.

