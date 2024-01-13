Caught on camera: I-75 car chase ends in Miromar Outlets

Video of a car chase starting on Interstate 75 ended with suspects ditching the vehicle in Miromar Outlets, Estero.

Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident Friday afternoon. In the cell video above, a car is seen flying by along the right-hand shoulder of I-75 with troopers in pursuit.

“Right where the rumble strips are, that off-shoulder part of the highway. A lot of people were at risk because this person was driving at an extremely high rate of speed. It was reckless. One false move, one slip-up could have resulted in a very high-speed, rear-end crash,” said Joe Putrelo, a witness.

The people inside the car ditched it at Miromar Outlets, according to troopers, and took off on foot.

It has not been confirmed why the Florida Highway Patrol was tracking the vehicle or how many people may have been in the car before fleeing. A description of the people on the run has not been released.

Troopers impounded the ditched vehicle. The outlet mall never went on lockdown.

Stay tuned to WINK News for more updates.