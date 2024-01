Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival (Festival website)

The 39th annual Cape Coral Art Festival is back. Here’s what you need to know about road closures, times and what to expect.

The event will be carried on throughout the weekend, starting Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Enjoy the boundless types of art from ceramics to sculptures along the streets.

The art festival features more than 300 artists from around the globe, attracting up to 140,000 visitors per year. Art from Lee County students is also on display, from elementary to high school.

For those traveling in Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Parkway is closed from southeast 10th Place to Del Prado Boulevard. The roads will reopen on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.