39th annual Oktoberfest underway in Cape Coral

The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.

It’s the time of year to grab some schnitzel and beer at the annual Oktoberfest.

Erich Kohl is the president of the German American Club. He said that there is a lot to do at Oktoberfest.

“It’s basically our big party for Southwest Florida,” said Kohl. “We love to have people come out. We’ve got great food. You got great drinks. Got lots of entertainment, German country, pipe and drums dancers, I should say, the Celtic dancers. Just a little bit of everything for everyone.”

It is a big party celebrating its 39th year, but hurricanes Helene and Milton almost crashed it.

Kohl said that the storms didn’t do too much damage.

“We had a couple of tree limbs come off,” said Kohl. “The old pennants that were hanging up, they got pulled down so and a couple of pieces of sheet metal came off the top of the pancake kitchen that they flattened back out and were installed. We cleaned up the yard. Like I said, we were very fortunate. Little damage.”

The festival has grown each year, bringing in around 40,000 people from German bands, vendors, and visitors.

It also impacts some of the area’s local businesses, like the Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield and Suites in Cape Coral.

Susie Zimmer is in charge of Publicity and advertising for the German American Social Club of Cape Coral. She said that those discounts are available on their website.

“When people go online and say they’re coming from Oktoberfest from our website, actually, we link it through our website, then they do get a discounted price for these two weekends,” said Zimmer.

And while the past two weeks haven’t been the best for South Floridians. both organizers hope this event brings back some joy and great weather for a jam-packed weekend.

“We’ve had a really stressful year,” said Zimmer. “What we want to do is to bring fun and joy and community back to the community and have just a wonderful time. Just have fun.”

The event started at 4 p.m. and goes on until midnight.