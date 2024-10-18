39th annual Oktoberfest underway in Cape Coral

WINK News
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
Nordstrom Rack celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at Bell Tower in south Fort Myers. It did so with dozens of store fans gathered in line for an hour before the opening, with music, dancing and a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Two men have been arrested in Charlotte County for taking the belongings of residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Milton.
The North Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed two dogs on Hart Drive.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.
Lee Department of Transportation announces that all traffic at the Estero Parkway overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 1, until 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The closure will depend on the weather.
SunSplash Family Water Park offers a new attraction for guests to beat the heat! The latest wave pool is aiming to go live.
After suing the city of Naples, an Aspen, Colorado-based developer’s plans were approved, paving the way for a luxury project of condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.
The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
It’s the time of year to grab some schnitzel and beer at the annual Oktoberfest.
Erich Kohl is the president of the German American Club. He said that there is a lot to do at Oktoberfest.
“It’s basically our big party for Southwest Florida,” said Kohl. “We love to have people come out. We’ve got great food. You got great drinks. Got lots of entertainment, German country, pipe and drums dancers, I should say, the Celtic dancers. Just a little bit of everything for everyone.”
It is a big party celebrating its 39th year, but hurricanes Helene and Milton almost crashed it.
Kohl said that the storms didn’t do too much damage.
“We had a couple of tree limbs come off,” said Kohl. “The old pennants that were hanging up, they got pulled down so and a couple of pieces of sheet metal came off the top of the pancake kitchen that they flattened back out and were installed. We cleaned up the yard. Like I said, we were very fortunate. Little damage.”
The festival has grown each year, bringing in around 40,000 people from German bands, vendors, and visitors.
It also impacts some of the area’s local businesses, like the Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield and Suites in Cape Coral.
Susie Zimmer is in charge of Publicity and advertising for the German American Social Club of Cape Coral. She said that those discounts are available on their website.
“When people go online and say they’re coming from Oktoberfest from our website, actually, we link it through our website, then they do get a discounted price for these two weekends,” said Zimmer.
And while the past two weeks haven’t been the best for South Floridians. both organizers hope this event brings back some joy and great weather for a jam-packed weekend.
“We’ve had a really stressful year,” said Zimmer. “What we want to do is to bring fun and joy and community back to the community and have just a wonderful time. Just have fun.”
The event started at 4 p.m. and goes on until midnight.