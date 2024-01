Credit: WINK

The South Trail Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital off Marketplace Road in Fort Myers.

Firefighters responded to the fire call at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Staff members were asked to account for what may have caused the fire. They claimed an electrical issue may have started the fire with the water heater.

All pets and people were evacuated with no injuries reported.

At around 10 a.m., the scene had been cleared, and the location has since reopened.

The pet hospital is not taking any additional appointments for the remainder of the day, however.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.