Flood advisory issued for Lee County

A flood advisory has been issued for a portion of Southwest Florida as heavy rain, and thunderstorms hit the area.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, nearly all streets in the downtown Fort Myers area are not passable.

Authorities say most of Fowler Street is flooded, in particular the area between Stella Street to the river.

The majority of Palm Beach Boulevard, within the city limits, is shut down.

FMPD will be closing Westbound Palm Beach Boulevard at East Riverside Drive to Park due to roadway flooding.

The Northbound span of the Edison Bridge will also be closed until water recedes, according to FMPD. Fowler Street from Hanson Avenue to Edison Avenue will be closed until water recedes.

There are flooded cars in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

Police are encouraging people to stay off the roads.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, all of South Cape is flooded. Chiquita Boulevard, Embers Parkway, Burnt Store Road, and Nicholas Parkway are underwater.

Officials say the Lee Emergency Operations Center is expected to send an update soon.

Police have between 30 and 40 calls in the queue for flooded or stalled vehicles in the road.

National Weather Service has put Lee County under a flood advisory until 7:45 p.m. Monday. WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt said as much as six – eight inches of rain have fallen in Cape Coral.

Isolated storms are expected to continue overnight, according to Devitt.

WINK News spoke with Seth, a Cape Coral resident about how he is handling the storm.

“I left the house I had to go to the store. I got to my street, and there was no way I could get down it. So I had to get out and walk, as you can see hahaha. I’m from the midwest. I ain’t dealt with nothing like this. From Hurricane Ian to this, I might have to go back home,” said Seth.

WINK News viewers have sent in photos as rain floods the streets across Lee County: City of Cape Coral flooding (CREDIT: WINK News Viewer) Flooding rising in Cape Coral (CREDIT: WINK News Viewer) Santa Barbara, Cape Coral (CREDIT: Janine Musselwhite)

Authorities advise against driving in heavily flooded areas. Gleason Parkway (CREDIT: Caleb Mabry) Pelican, Cape Coral (CREDIT: WINK News Viewer) Southwest Cape Coral (CREDIT: Denise Fortune)

Some locations that will experience flooding, according to the NWS, include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, St. James City, Matlacha Isles – Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Iona, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Palmona Park, Punta Rassa and North Fort Myers.

