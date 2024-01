Vehicle damaged from crash on Daniels Parkway (CREDIT: South Trail Fire)

A vehicle turned over on Daniels Parkway after a crash Monday morning.

According to South Trail Fire Rescue, lanes were closed due to the crash.

Tow trucks were called to the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Vehicle turned on its side on Daniels Parkway due to crash (CREDIT: South Trail Fire) Contents spilling from the vehicle following the crash (CREDIT: South Trail Fire)

WINK News has reached out to authorities about the status of people involved in the crash.

