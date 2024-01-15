Honoring Martin Luther King in SWFL

On Monday, the nation remembered the life, the legacy and the work of Doctor Martin Luther King, who fought for equality for all.

In southwest Florida, hundreds celebrated Doctor King at the annual MLK march in Dunbar. People marched down Martin Luther King Junior Blvd with signs held high, their voices loud and proud.

It was just a dream in 1963.

“I have a dream that my four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” King said.

But now, more than 60 years later, it’s why people like 11-year-old Ian Williams marched down the streets of Dunbar.

“I felt proud because we walked for Martin Luther King Jr.,” Williams said.

Williams wasn’t around to hear the speech or remember a time when people of different backgrounds couldn’t walk together, but others attending the event did.

So, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and also his birthday, they march for the change they can see because of the late, great civil rights leader.

“I want to make this a yearly thing to be involved, and I also want to represent the youth and let them know that they need to come out, they need to march, they need to understand their black history, so I’m super excited to be here,” said Jules Nesby.

The Dunbar Festival Committee has a week full of events to honor the late civil rights leader.

This Thursday, they will have a national Mentoring Month social and panel presented by 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.