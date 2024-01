Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent leader in the American civil rights movement, is celebrated for his tireless efforts advocating for racial equality and justice.

One of the most iconic moments of his life was the March on Washington in 1963. While addressing a crowd of more than 250,000 people in front of the Lincoln Memorial, King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

His life was cut short when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, by James Earl Ray. King was 39 years old.

His legacy lives on. He remains a symbol of courage and resilience; he continues to inspire generations of activists.

There will be several celebrations Monday, on Martin Luther King Day, in Southwest Florida. See our list below. A person marching holding a picture of MLK. CREDIT: WINK News

MLK March 2024 – Dunbar

Leaves at 10:30 AM

Line-up at 9:45 AM at Dunbar Library (3095 Blount St., Fort Myers, FL 33916)

March Ends: Centennial Park (1.5 miles)

Note: A shuttle bus stationed at the Luminary Hotel will leave for the starting point at 9:45 a.m.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration

NAACP Collier County branch presents the 27th annual event

The parade begins at the corner of Broad Avenue South and Third Street, through downtown Naples at 11 a.m. The celebration begins in Cambier Park, Downtown Naples at noon.

Punta Gorda MLK Parade

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Rally

Start time: 11 a.m. from the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

Parade ends at New Operation Cooper Street.

Caloosa Sound Convention Center

1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Doors open at 7 a.m., and breakfast is served until 10 a.m.