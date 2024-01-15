Naples Police allegedly find man asleep in work van with marijuana and ammo

Michael Ross Credit: The Naples Police Department

A convicted felon has been arrested after he was found asleep in a van, allegedly in possession of narcotics, over $8,000 in cash, an airsoft rifle and 98 rounds of ammunition.

According to the Naples Police Department, on Saturday, an officer found a Ford work van parked at the Second Avenue South Beach end.

The officer found the van’s owner, 40-year-old Michael Ross, asleep inside, and the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Officers located approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, two containers of marijuana oil and one container of marijuana wax, two water bongs, one scale and three boxes with U.S. Mint $1 silver coins with a face value of $1,980 but a weight value of approximately $50,000.

Officers also found $8,707.20 of assorted U.S. bills and coins, an airsoft rifle, and 98 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Ross was charged with possession of 20g or more of cannabis, possession with intent to sell cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.