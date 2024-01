A man allegedly beat on a Naples work van with a golf club, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage to the vehicle.

According to the Naples Police Department, the work van was parked briefly in a resident spot at 400 Block Broad Avenue South on Tuesday.

A witness said a man repeatedly hit the van angrily with a golf club because it was parked there.

When he returned to his work van, the worker discovered dents in the hood, right side and right rear door.

The value of the damaged panels is estimated at approximately $3,000.

No other property was reported damaged.

The suspect is being charged with criminal mischief of $1,000 or interruption of business or utilities.