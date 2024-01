Parents worry about their children’s safety; however, what happens when the cause of endangering your child’s safety is themselves?

It’s often difficult to tell when your child is harming themselves, and it can be more challenging to know why.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Dr. Jason Sabo, a psychologist site lead supervisor at Lee Health about recognizing and understanding the behavioral habits of children and possible causes of self-harm.

Watch the full interview above.