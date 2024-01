Coty Clements mugshot. CREDIT CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man has been arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat at a neighborhood Walmart.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Coty Clements is the man who called in the fake threat.

When they called him back, he said, “Tick tock, tick tock,” before hanging up again.

Deputies pinged his phone to the Walmart bathroom stall where he left it.

Clements was caught on video by the store’s surveillance cameras.

Clements faces felony charges.