CREDIT: FWC

Authorities, along with a good Samaritan, rescued a man who drove into the Intracoastal Waterway after driving off a seawall.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, after the car plunged into the water, a good Samaritan broke the window and pulled the driver to safety away from the vehicle. Our officer dove into the Intracoastal Waterway to save a man from a vehicle that drove off a seawall into the water! With the help of a good Samaritan, they smashed in the window and pulled the driver from the vehicle to safety. After the man was safe, she returned to the water… pic.twitter.com/xEbWtOaU3O — MyFWC (@MyFWC) January 16, 2024

To ensure nobody else was in danger, the good Samaritan returned to the car in the water and didn’t find anyone else inside.

The man was safe because of the authorities’ swift response and the good Samaritan’s decisive actions.