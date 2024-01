Areas affected by the flooding advisory (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

A flood advisory has been issued from the National Weather Service for parts of Southwest Florida, specifically in Lee County.

The flood advisory will be in effect at least until 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas of Cape Coral that were flooded Monday should take extra caution due to the amounts of water left over from that day’s rainfall.

But what’s causing this heavy downpour? According to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, a warm front increased tropical moisture, air collided and lifted along the surface along the northwest part of Lee County, Devitt explained, and the lift was caused by a disturbance aloft. WHY DID IT FLOOD TODAY? A lot of ingredients came together to drop 6 – 10" across a narrow band of Southwest Florida…in January. Here's an explainer from @WINKNews. pic.twitter.com/j8FtP9TKgh — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) January 16, 2024

Slow-moving cells “trained” and rained over the same spots, resulting in a narrow band of six to 10 inches of rain and flooding.

The following areas will be affected: Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Iona, McGregor, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, St. James City, Palmona Park, Punta Rassa, Saint James City and North Fort Myers.

