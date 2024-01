Drugs taken from impounded vehicle. CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

A Cape Coral man has been arrested for fleeing police and possessing drugs.

On January 12, Florida Highway Patrol state troopers attempted to stop a Mercedes SUV for multiple traffic violations on northbound Interstate 75, mile marker 98, in Collier County.

The driver of the Mercedes, Nino Giacinto Cotturone Diaz, 23, accelerated and fled the attempted traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

Troopers later located the Mercedes abandoned at the Miramar Outlets parking lot in Fort Myers. Mercedes parked at Miromar Outlets. CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver and other people in the vehicle fled on foot.

Troopers impounded the Mercedes and discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana left inside the vehicle’s trunk.

State Troopers located and arrested Diaz on Wednesday after an exhaustive investigation.

He was charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, obstruction without violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail.