Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels.com

Voluntary prekindergarten, a free educational program available to 4-year-olds is now available for enrollment in several Southwest Florida counties.

The spring program is available in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties, regardless of income.

Voluntary prekindergarten provides children with a strong start by providing early educational tools to enhance their skills in reading, math, language and social skills.

Eligibility is only available for children who live in Florida and are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year.

To register, families must first apply for a VPK voucher online at VPKSWFL.org or call 239-935-6100.

Visitors can reach out to the Early Learning Coalition Offices available below:

2675 Winkler Avenue., Suite 300, in Fort Myers.

3050 North Horseshoe Drive, Unit 231, in Naples.

The offices are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Friday hours are from 8 to 11:30 a.m. No appointments are needed.