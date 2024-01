The Lee County Sheriffs Office’s newest helicopter to their aviation unit. (CREDIT: LCSO Facebook)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have added another helicopter to their aviation fleet.

This is their third helicopter. On their Facebook, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says “I’m proud of how far we’ve come here at LCSO with regards to innovation and technology.” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno looking at the newest helicopter at LCSO. (CREDIT: LCSO Facebook)

Their newest helicopter has the most advanced camera system and safety measures of the fleet.

LCSO deputies use helicopters for various calls, from a missing person call to assisting the county’s medical units with crashes.

This new addition is one of the office’s latest upgrades in technology. The Lee County Sheriffs Office’s newest helicopter taking off. (CREDIT: LCSO Facebook)

Sheriff Marceno says in the social media post, “Over time, we have focused efforts on upgrading our technology to ensure better safety practices, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are at the forefront of the expansion.”