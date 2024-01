With no public explanation or any debate from the dais of the Old Lee County Courthouse, all five Lee County commissioners voted to amend the comprehensive land-use plan to allow a sewer extension to Alva under the Caloosahatchee River.

About 40 Alva residents spent more than two hours pleading with the commissioners not to approve sewer, which would allow Neal Communities the opportunity to ask for increased density on the 788 acres at a future hearing.

County staff and Neal Communities agreed sewer would be better for the environment because it more effectively could eradicate nitrogen from entering waterways. Alva residents insisted a sewer spill under the river wasn’t worth the risk and modern septic tanks are just as effective. More homes would mean more pollution along the Caloosahatchee River, they argued.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.