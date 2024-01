Senators Rick Scott and Tommy Tuberville have unveiled the “Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act” aimed at curbing swatting crimes.

This legislation, which was revealed Wednesday, toughens federal laws to combat swatting hoaxes, imposing strict penalties of up to 20 years in prison for serious harm resulting from such attacks.

According to a press release from Scott’s office, the “‘Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act,’ expands the federal criminal hoax statute to specifically prohibit ‘swatting’ hoaxes through which false information about a crime is reported to law enforcement with the intent of eliciting an emergency response at a target address.

The bill is endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) and the National Sheriff’s Association.

It is led by Representative David Kustoff in the House of Representatives.

Local ‘swatting’ calls

Days before the new year, Scott fell victim to a swatting call in reference to his Naples home.

Scott was out at dinner with his wife, but unbeknownst to him, police were on high alert heading to his home.

According to the Naples Police Department, just after 9 p.m., authorities were headed to the scene after a call came in saying a man shot his wife with an AR-15 while she was sleeping.

WINK News asked Scott’s office for an interview on the new proposed legislation.

The following statement was sent copying a tweet the Senator posted Wednesday:

“Last month, criminals attempted a ‘swatting’ on my home in a despicable act of cowardice … I’m introducing a bill to make sure these thugs face serious consequences for putting families and law enforcement in danger. This isn’t a joke. It’s a crime.”

Leaders aren’t the only victims to swatting, schools are a target, too.

In September of 2022, a swatting incident took place at South Fort Myers High School.

In December of 2023, parents received a message from staff at Bishop Verot alerting them to a swatting call.

These are only a couple examples.

A national issue

More areas deal with swatting than Southwest Florida.

Monday, someone called 911 and said the White House was set on fire.

Emergency vehicles responded. It turned out to be a hoax.

Where is the legislation headed?

According to Senator Scott’s office:

“It was just filed yesterday and was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.”

To track its progress, click here.

Response from local agencies and schools

Fort Myers Police:

“The Fort Myers Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members. In recent years, the proliferation of swatting incidents has posed a serious threat to public safety, causing unnecessary fear, confusion, and potential harm to innocent individuals and law enforcement personnel.

Swatting incidents not only waste valuable law enforcement resources but also have the potential to escalate into life-threatening situations. The proposed legislation reflects a necessary step toward holding perpetrators accountable for their actions and safeguarding the public from the dangers posed by swatting.”

Collier County Sheriff’s Office:

“We support efforts that increase safety for our residents and our deputies.”

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office:

“Swatting has become an alarming trend around the country that has put law enforcement and the public in unnecessary danger. These acts of harassment and intimidation carry real-world consequences, the least of which is a monumental waste of government resources that can be better utilized elsewhere in service of community public safety. There must be legal mechanisms and strict penalties in place to deal with these offenses in a manner that serves to prevent future occurrences. I applaud Senator Scott for his efforts and support him 100%.”

Expert speaks on measure

One penalty for swatting, if there’s serious harm involved, is up to 20 years in prison.

National school safety Expert Ken Trump believes the measure is crucial.

“It’s not like swatting is not confined to a local community across the state and international borders and having federal jurisdiction,” said Trump, “federal resources and federal laws that can put some stiff consequences is really critical today because this problem has gotten way out of hand.”

Trump said it should come with massive consequences.

“Because it is causing a great deal of anxiety, ambiguity, uncertainty, stress and draining law enforcement resources that could be used and they’re needed elsewhere,” said Trump.