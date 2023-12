Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Credit: CBS

Florida Senator Rick Scott posted on social media about his home in Naples getting swatted on Wednesday night.

According to the social media post, Scott said he was out at dinner with his wife when the swatting happened. Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family.



Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

“These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” said Scott in the post.

According to the Naples Police Department, a call at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday indicated that a shooting had occurred on the 3100 block of Gordon Drive.

Sen. Scott thanked the Naples Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and keeping the area safe.