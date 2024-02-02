Senator Rick Scott works on Hurricane tax bill

Doing everything in their power to get help for Hurricane Ian victims. That is what Senator Rick Scott is saying about the bill that would expand the list of things Ian victims can write off.

Here on WINK, we told you how Congressman Greg Steube, Byron Donalds and Mario Diaz-Balart helped push it through the House.

On Friday, they and Scott met to ensure this bill makes it through the Senate.

16 months after Hurricane Ian, a bill that would give you a tax break from all the damage many of us have gone through is headed to the Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act.

It will let Hurricane Ian victims write off more of their losses since they have been limited on what they could claim even though it was a federal disaster.

WINK had the chance to speak with Scott today and asked him if he is planning on pushing this bill.

“Well, I have the bill in [the] Senate. I’m pushing it since Ian happened. Congressman Steube has been pushing it in the House and it got through the tax bill. We’re going through that now this week all is going to be focused on the supplement Ukraine aid and what we do on immigration. I’m going to continue to push to get this done. It’s fair to people here ’cause it’s happened with other disasters. I’m gonna do everything I can to get it done,” Scott said.

It still is unclear when the Senate could vote on this bill, but if it passes it goes to the president’s desk.