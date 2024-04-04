Claims of unpermitted work after Hurricane Ian

Right now, Lee County’s storm of discontent is raging as we prepare to kick off another hurricane season.

FEMA said only Fort Myers and Sanibel followed the rules, but many cities and towns disagree, saying they did.

The City of Cape Coral said 54 properties were identified by FEMA as having unpermitted work.

Now, there’s a long list of permit applications you can fill out online, from something as small as a fire alarm to demo-ing your home.

FEMA said the 25% flood discount is being pulled because of unpermitted work, lack of documentation and failure to properly monitor activity in special flood hazard areas.

