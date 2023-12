Naples Police on scene in front of Rick Scott’s residence (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

Police responded to a swatting call referring to Governor Rick Scott’s former home in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department, police received the call around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The called stated a shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Gordon Drive.

Property records say it once belong to Scott.

Officers confirmed that the events did not occur and the incident was a swatting event. It remains an active and ongoing investigation.