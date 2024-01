Authorities are working on a death investigation near Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation, Friday afternoon, is near Peachland Boulevard and Guild Street in Port Charlotte.

A neighbor told WINK News the victim lives in the house.

“I was taking some limbs from my yard and I was going to throw them in the bushes,” the neighbor said. “All of the sudden, I saw a foot. And you could smell a strong odor.”

This is an active investigation.

