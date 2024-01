Robert Mathewson’s mugshot. Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

A DeSoto County man has been arrested and accused of second-degree murder.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, officers were called to a shooting that occurred at West Gibson Street on Monday.

After investigating the scene, 68-year-old Robert Mathewson was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is currently being investigated.

The name of the victim has not yet been released to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department.