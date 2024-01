Drone view of Cape Coral Yacht Club. Credit: WINK

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a water quality advisory for the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Tests done on Thursday showed the level of bacteria exceeded the level established by state guidelines, and the water did not meet quality criteria.

DOH-Lee is advising against any water-related activities at the Yacht Club.

They will continue to monitor the water quality bi-weekly.

New test results should be available on Tuesday.