Support Person of the Year Winner Mary Crawford and Teacher of the Year Winner Zuzana Lukackova

The Golden Apple Teacher and Golden Apple Support Person of the Year winners have been announced by Charlotte County Public Schools.

Everything began with 44 nominations. Those nominations were brought up by other teachers, students, community members, and other peers. These are the people who nominated the teachers who work hard day after day, week after week, to educate the next generation.

A committee then widdled that list down to the five finalists. They witnessed how the teachers got the job done in the classroom.

The winners were announced Friday night at the Charlotte County Public Schools’ ceremony.

Mary Crawford of Deep Creek Elementary was named Golden Apple Support Person of the Year. Zuzana Lukackova of The Acadamy was deemed the Golden Apple Teacher of 2024.