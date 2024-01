Charlotte County Public Schools are getting set to name their Golden Apple Teacher and Golden Apple Support Person of the Year.

It’s an event that’s been months in the making, and on Friday night, everyone finds out the winner. Golden Apple Awards Ceremony for Charlotte County Public Schools. CREDIT: WINK News

The room is all set up with lights, decorative tables, and so much more.

Originally the event was expected to see about 160 people attend. However, because so many people called in wanting to congratulate these teachers, they had to add more seats. Now, anywhere between 175 and 200 people are expected to attend the festivities on Friday night.

It’s going to be a very memorable day for one of the five finalists for the Golden Apple Teacher and Apple Support Person of the Year.

Everything began with 44 nominations. Those nominations were brought up by other teachers, students, community members, and other peers. These are the people who nominated the teachers who work hard day after day, week after week, to educate the next generation.

A committee then widdled that list down to the five finalists. Then, they saw the teachers in the classroom to see how they got the job done.