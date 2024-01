The scene Saturday night at a Broward Best Buy (CREDIT: CBS Miami)

One person is dead and four people were injured during a targeted attack Saturday night outside a Best Buy store in Plantation, police said.

Two innocent bystanders were hurt during the shooting just outside the store, located at 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd., around 8 p.m., the Plantation Police Department said.

Police said most of the victims suffered minor injuries except for the one person who was critically hurt.

According to investigators, a group of four people were exiting the big box retailer when they were targeted by another group of people, who opened fire.

Two from the quartet were shot and two bystanders were also struck. The bystanders were treated at area hospitals and are currently in stable condition.

The two targeted individuals were also transported to area hospitals, where one was listed as stable as well. However, an individual who was listed as critically injured on Saturday night later died at the hospital. Their identities are pending. Due to the circumstances of the case, the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators did not say what led to the gunfire or if the group that was targeted knew the people who opened fire.

Police said late Sunday morning that the suspects are still at large after they had fled the scene the night before and that the victims are being uncooperative at this time.

It was not clear how many people were inside the retailer when the shooting occurred but the store closes at 8 p.m., according to its website.

The public is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), 1 (866) 493-TIPS (Toll Free), orΒ www.browardcrimestoppers.org.