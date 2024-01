Justin Dillon (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who drove with a revoked license and possessed a controlled substance.

Justin Dillon is also charged with failure to appear, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. Dillon is wanted in Lee County for the charges.

If you have any information regarding Dillon’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.