Credit: Sarasota County

A no-smoking ordinance will go into effect later this year for parks in North Port.

The ordinance was adopted by the City Commission this past November and prohibits smoking in city parks. It will go into effect March 1.

This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, filtered cigars, pipes and other devices that can be used to inhale, exhale, burn, or carry tobacco products.

Per Florida state statute, unfiltered cigars are exempt from regulation within this ordinance.

“North Port is committed to providing safe green spaces and park amenities,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Parks & Recreation Director. “The smoke-free parks ordinance promotes healthy recreation while reducing second-hand smoke and litter that could end up in our blueways or harm wildlife.”

The parks will have a designated smoking area, identified with signage and waste receptacles in the parking lot.