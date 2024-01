A new trial is set to begin for a man who was once convicted of shooting a Cape Coral officer three times during a traffic stop.

In 2011, Yousel Revera was pulled over for a traffic stop by CCPD officer David Wagoner. When Wagoner approached the passenger side of Revera’s vehicle for identification, Revera then allegedly shot Wagoner three times.

Wagoner survived the gunshots as he was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting.

Upon arrest, Revera was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, a charge that carries a life sentence.

Revera was then convicted; however, the sentence was overturned in 2017 on a technicality due to the judge not explaining to the jury whether the defendant knew the victim was a police officer.

A three-panel judge overturned the case.

After years of delays, the new trial is set to begin for Revera at 9 a.m., Tuesday at the Downtown Fort Myers courthouse.