Tickets available for Lee County Fair

Tickets are now available to buy for the Southwest Florida Ag Expo, also known as the Lee County Fair.

The county, which owns the civic center complex, is operating the Ag expo directly with employees from the parks and rec department.

The fair will run from Feb. 29 – March 10, but you can buy tickets in advance now.

General gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 11. Children under 3 are free. Retired and active military receive free gate admission all day, every day.