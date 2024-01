Wanted men Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two men accused of stealing beer from a local bar.

According to FMPD, on Sunday, at approximately 2:07 a.m., the men stole a cooler filled with an estimated $700 worth of beer from Space 39 Art Bar & Martini Bar located at 39 Patio De Leon in Downtown Fort Myers.

If you have any information, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.