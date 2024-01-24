‘100 and fabulous:’ Naples woman celebrates her centennial birthday

Not everybody turns 100-years-old. And that’s why birthday girl Camille Lenzi couldn’t believe it herself when she turned 100 on Wednesday.

“Oh, you’re kidding,” Camille said. “Am I?”

“One hundred years old,” yelled her family.

Born in 1924, Camille lived through some grand moments in history, from being brought into the Great Depression to growing up through multiple wars.

But what she remembered the most is making and selling homemade Italian slush.

“I sold…lemonade,” Camille said.

“Where did you do it?” her family asked.

“In the Boston Garden,” said Camille in awe.

And in her 100 years of life, Camille grew up with 7 older siblings, became a mother to 5 children, and now has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Most of whom flew out to visit her and celebrate her big day.

“She’s been an amazing mother, and she’s taught us so much in life, and we’ve become the people that we are because of her,” said Mary, one of Camille’s daughters. “Strong, loving, caring. Five children, we’ve all been successful in life, and we owe it to her.”

So, as she blew out her candles and sang her Italian heart out, Camille embraced a new century.

Being 100 and fabulous.

“You got 100 more years to go,” her son John said.

“This is just the beginning, right ma,” said Paula, one of Camille’s daughters. “This is just the beginning.”