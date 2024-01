Frontier Airlines plane. CREDIT: WINK News

A pair of planes nearly collided on a Southwest Florida International Airport runway before a pilot’s split-second decision to ascend hundreds of feet.

A map from Flight Aware shows a Frontier plane approaching the runway and then suddenly looping around multiple times, 100 feet from the ground, and that climb was to over 2,000 feet in less than a minute. Path of Frontier flight. CREDIT: FLIGHT AWARE

WINK News spoke to a passenger on the plane who said the flight attendant next to him kept a good poker face but later said they were worried.

Wheels up on Frontier flight 3796 was smooth.

“It was a flight from Cleveland to RSW,” said John Cunniff, a passenger aboard the RSW-destined flight.

Cunniff was in Cleveland for business and pleasure, and flying home to Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

“The flight was a little bumpy in spots but not out of the ordinary,” said Cunniff.

However, the nearly three-hour flight ended in a concerning fashion.

Flight 3796 did not have a clear runway to land.

Flight Aware shows Spirit Flight 1099 landed three minutes earlier.

“It seemed like a normal landing. We were just coasting. Until it seemed like, the very last minute that the pilot applied power and started to climb, and it took a moment to realize, oh, we had to change from landing to going around again,” said Cunniff.

Without a window seat, Cunniff was left unaware of how close the plane was to touchdown when the pilot’s quick maneuver was made.

Then, the plane quickly climbed to 2,000 feet in less than a minute.

“Our pilot handled it really well. You know, she obviously got the plane to a safe place and got us back down on the ground just fine,” said Cunniff.

While Cunniff hasn’t developed any fear of flying from the incident, he does have questions.

“I’d like to know how it happened, and who messed up? That seems like that shouldn’t happen at all. That shouldn’t even come close to happening,” said Cunniff.

While those questions need answers, Frontier is the only one that can provide them. RSW does not operate flights; they just provide the infrastructure for air travel.

WINK News reached out to Frontier multiple times without hearing back. WINK News also reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees air traffic controllers and would investigate what happened, along with the airline.

The FAA said they’re looking into it.