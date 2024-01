Cape Coral City Council Wednesday, CREDIT: WINK News)

The Cape Coral City Council has approved the proposal to grant hiring bonuses for newly hired police officers.

Resolution 32-24 was brought up for discussion during the Wednesday night’s meeting, in which a $5,000 hiring bonus for newly hired police officers and an additional $5,000 bonus upon completion of their probationary period.

The Cape Coral Police Department requested this implementation to match surrounding law enforcement agencies’ sign-on bonus programs.

The newly passed bill will hopefully attract more applicants to the Cape Coral area, as the exploding population becomes one of the more prevalent issues for the CCPD.

The understaffing issue has exacerbated the strain felt by officers, as, the department’s police chief said, it becomes more difficult to attend to emergency calls properly.