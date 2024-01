Protests in downtown Fort Myers over abortion bill. CREDIT: WINK News

After nearly one million petitions were submitted before the Feb. 1 deadline, Floridians should have the opportunity to vote on limiting government interference in abortion– unless the state Supreme Court says otherwise.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, the Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign submitted 993,387 petitions, officially giving Floridians a vote on Amendment 4 during the 2024 General Election ballot, pending that review from the State Supreme Court.

Friday was the official end of phase one for the campaign, qualifying for the ballot. The group moves forward to phase two, the State Supreme Court review. During the review, the Supreme Court will decide if the ballot title and summary meet the requirements for voters.

“Today, our campaign to limit government interference with abortion reached a historic milestone with the assignment of an official ballot number,” said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel. “This November, Floridians should have the chance to vote for Amendment 4 to return control of our bodies and futures back to us, where these personal decisions belong.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom states their eagerness for the court’s favorable ruling, but nothing is set in stone.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify the amendment, saying the language could mislead voters.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, the amendment wording reads, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”