Protests in downtown Fort Myers over abortion bill. CREDIT: WINK News

A proposed constitutional amendment that would reverse Florida’s restrictive abortion laws has surpassed the number of petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The group Floridians Protecting Freedom now officially has over 910,000 signatures, nearly 20,000 more than required for the matter to go on the November ballot.

However, the group still faces an uphill battle.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify the amendment, saying the language could mislead voters.

The proposal would protect abortion access until viability, which is about 24 weeks.